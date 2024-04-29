Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $151.16. 36,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,833. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.67 and its 200 day moving average is $142.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

