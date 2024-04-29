Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.