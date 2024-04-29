Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.35. 1,716,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,392,820. The company has a market cap of $307.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

