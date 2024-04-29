Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $576.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,789. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

