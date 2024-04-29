Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 45,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,017,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,740,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

