Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 112 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $166.93. 930,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,881. The company has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.53. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

