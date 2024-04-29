Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.78.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

UNP stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.68. 355,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.71 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.33. The company has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

