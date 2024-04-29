MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIXT

MiX Telematics Stock Up 2.5 %

MIXT stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,718,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 53,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.