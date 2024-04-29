MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
MiX Telematics Stock Up 2.5 %
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,718,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 53,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
