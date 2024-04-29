Mizuho Cuts Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $22.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 139.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $9.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.50. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.