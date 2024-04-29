Mizuho Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

LYB stock opened at $102.13 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

