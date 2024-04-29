Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Lowered to $53.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.20% from the company’s previous close.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

MBLY stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.72. 3,317,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,484. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -131.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -0.22.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

