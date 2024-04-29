Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Short Interest Update

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mobilicom Price Performance

MOB opened at $1.05 on Monday. Mobilicom has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

