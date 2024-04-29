Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Short Interest Update

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mobilicom Price Performance
MOB opened at $1.05 on Monday. Mobilicom has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.
About Mobilicom
