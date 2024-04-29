Model N (NYSE:MODN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MODN

Model N Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MODN opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,752.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,185.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Model N by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Model N by 27.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $844,000.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.