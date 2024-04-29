Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $75.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.73.

Hasbro stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Hasbro by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

