Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 85.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 175,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.56. 155,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,130. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

