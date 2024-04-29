Montag & Caldwell LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VB stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.72. 167,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,637. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.