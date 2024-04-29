Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 11,281 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.16. 373,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

