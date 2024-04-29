MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $18.04

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $17.55. MorphoSys shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 1,843,510 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

MorphoSys Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $1.25. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 80.07% and a negative return on equity of 694.31%. The business had revenue of $63.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

