M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up about 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of M&T Bank worth $57,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,012. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.52. 734,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,244. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

