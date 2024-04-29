M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

MTB stock opened at $146.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.88. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $148.93.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $5,341,012. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

