Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 25.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $3.97. 20,994,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,743% from the average session volume of 1,139,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

