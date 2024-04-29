Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 25.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $3.97. 20,994,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,743% from the average session volume of 1,139,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
