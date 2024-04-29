Multibit Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $114.43 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Multibit has a market capitalization of $114.43 million and approximately $21.92 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multibit has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multibit token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 38,919,902.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Multibit Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.12063889 USD and is down -12.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $20,523,470.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

