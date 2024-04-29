National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.42

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 2283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 86.5% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

