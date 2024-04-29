Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $6.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 million, a PE ratio of 131.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.