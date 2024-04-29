NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter.
NatWest Group Trading Up 6.2 %
NWG opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.87.
NatWest Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2896 dividend. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
