NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter.

NatWest Group Trading Up 6.2 %

NWG opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.87.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2896 dividend. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

