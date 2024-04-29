Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 11,348 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 456,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,655. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

