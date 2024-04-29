Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 2,114 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,392. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.