Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 6,262 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.16. 8,579,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,979,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

