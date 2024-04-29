Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 18,714 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.6% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

Prologis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $104.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,014. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.01.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

