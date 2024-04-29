Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in HSBC by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 986,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,934. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 108.42%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

