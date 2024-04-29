Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

WY traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $31.15. 1,098,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,249. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.