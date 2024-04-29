Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 294.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $512.44. 1,911,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,592. The stock has a market cap of $438.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

