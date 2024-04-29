Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,866 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. 728,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,393. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

