Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

MA traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $457.56. 1,116,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,630 shares of company stock worth $221,479,470. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.