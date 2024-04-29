Naviter Wealth LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November accounts for 1.1% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 1.30% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 52,350 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNOV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,385 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $608.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.73.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

