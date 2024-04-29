Naviter Wealth LLC Has $7.94 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,259. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.