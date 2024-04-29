Naviter Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 260.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,944,000 after buying an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,534,000 after buying an additional 590,680 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,210.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 593,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 575,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 493,510 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.49. 315,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

