Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Tidewater comprises about 4.3% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.56% of Tidewater worth $21,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1,294.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after buying an additional 988,528 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $25,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1,514.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 242,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 182.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after buying an additional 239,761 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDW

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.83. 247,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,566. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $101.10.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Tidewater’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.