Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nayax has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nayax will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nayax stock. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax Ltd. ( NASDAQ:NYAX Free Report ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nayax accounts for 8.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.92% of Nayax worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

