NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 211,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. NeoGames has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $985.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 168.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $2,022,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $1,675,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

