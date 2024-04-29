NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 388,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 886,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEO

NeoGenomics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.10.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,717 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,512,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in NeoGenomics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,513,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $6,176,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.