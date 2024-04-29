Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $787.64 million and approximately $54.26 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,945.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.85 or 0.00733730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00132250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00043171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00197838 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00103106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,735,919,129 coins and its circulating supply is 44,054,045,560 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

