Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGNE. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Neurogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $29.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83. Neurogene has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $384.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGNE. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $19,268,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth about $9,036,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

