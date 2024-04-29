Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading 16.7% Higher

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 123,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 349,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Nevada Copper Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$147 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0235849 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver and iron magnetite ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow Copper property that consist of approximately 28.8 square-mile land patented claims located in Yerington, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.