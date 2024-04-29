NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Down 3%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.14. 265,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 916,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
NextNav Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 1,857.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 55.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
