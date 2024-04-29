NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Down 3%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.14. 265,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 916,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

NextNav Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 1,857.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NextNav

In other news, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $37,122.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,433 shares in the company, valued at $382,531.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 483,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,296,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $37,122.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,531.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 583,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,160 and have sold 76,002 shares worth $321,398. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 55.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.