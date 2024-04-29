NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 0.1%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.89 and last traded at $94.22. Approximately 1,111,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,325,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37. The firm has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

