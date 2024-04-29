Niza Global (NIZA) Trading 41.4% Lower Over Last Week

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Niza Global has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Niza Global has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $4.05 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 27,803,836.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00800097 USD and is down -9.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,418,650.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

