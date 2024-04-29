NNN REIT (NNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

NNN stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. NNN REIT has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.63%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

