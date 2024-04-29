Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Novartis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,082. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

