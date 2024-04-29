Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.97 and last traded at $127.10. Approximately 632,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,746,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $568.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.